Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +40%
417
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +86%
1232
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +13%
2375
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +119%
8283
3788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +74%
1201
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +150%
3988
1593
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
