Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 9100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Core i3 9100 +7%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Core i3 9100 +33%
1643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2375
Core i3 9100 +8%
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +23%
8283
6716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +9%
1201
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
3988
3388
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|129 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-9100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
