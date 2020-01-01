Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 9100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +6%
2375
2250
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +45%
8283
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +29%
1201
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +35%
3988
2953
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1