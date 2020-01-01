Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Core i3 9100T: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100T and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +45%
8283
Core i3 9100T
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +35%
3988
Core i3 9100T
2953

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i3 9100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 April 23, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-1035G4 i3-9100T
Socket BGA-1526 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page Intel Core i3 9100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

