We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 13.97 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-1035G4 i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

