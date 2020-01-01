Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +1%
2375
2360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +21%
8283
6833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +13%
1201
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +19%
3988
3364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
