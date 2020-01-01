Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 11.92 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +10%
427
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1225
Ryzen 3 3200G +18%
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +7%
2361
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +17%
8495
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +38%
1256
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +46%
4194
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
