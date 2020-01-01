Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Core i5 1035G7
Intel Core i5 1035G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 1035G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +111%
1225
Ryzen 3 3200U
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +27%
2361
Ryzen 3 3200U
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +108%
8495
Ryzen 3 3200U
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +176%
4194
Ryzen 3 3200U
1520

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i5-1035G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Core i5 1035G7?
