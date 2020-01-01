Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 3 4300U +2%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1250
Ryzen 3 4300U +25%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2386
Ryzen 3 4300U +1%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +8%
8574
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +27%
1267
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +36%
4304
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
