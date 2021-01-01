Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 1035G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1074 vs 891 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
8241
Ryzen 3 5400U +48%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-1035G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Intel Core i5 1035G7?
