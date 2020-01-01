Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1079 vs 825 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +19%
426
358
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1209
Ryzen 5 3550H +37%
1656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +9%
2277
2085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +3%
8313
8051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +31%
1069
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +21%
3478
2884
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
