Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

Intel Core i5 1035G7
Intel Core i5 1035G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 1035G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1079 vs 825 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
1209
Ryzen 5 3550H +37%
1656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +21%
3478
Ryzen 5 3550H
2884

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i5-1035G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 10510U
3. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i5 1035G4
4. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 1165G7
5. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 4500U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i7 10510U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i5 1035G1
10. AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 4600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 1035G7?
EnglishРусский