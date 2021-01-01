Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 1035G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 1035G7
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 1035G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
3176
Ryzen 7 5700U +191%
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
3934
Ryzen 7 5700U +48%
5832

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i7 1165G7
3. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i5 10210U
4. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i5 1035G1
5. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1035G7?
EnglishРусский