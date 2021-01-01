Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1154
Ryzen 7 5700U +9%
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3176
Ryzen 7 5700U +191%
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1136
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3934
Ryzen 7 5700U +48%
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
