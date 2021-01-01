Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1409 vs 1159 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1168
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1433
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3288
Ryzen 7 5800H +278%
12424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Ryzen 7 5800H +37%
3148
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8561
Ryzen 7 5800H +157%
22018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1159
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4176
Ryzen 7 5800H +76%
7332
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1