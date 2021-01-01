Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1035G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1409 vs 1159 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
1168
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1433
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
3288
Ryzen 7 5800H +278%
12424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
2300
Ryzen 7 5800H +37%
3148
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
8561
Ryzen 7 5800H +157%
22018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
1159
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
4176
Ryzen 7 5800H +76%
7332

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-1035G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 1035G7?
