Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Ryzen 9 4900H +21%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1211
Ryzen 9 4900H +255%
4303
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2366
Ryzen 9 4900H +16%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8473
Ryzen 9 4900H +127%
19243
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +6%
1250
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4260
Ryzen 9 4900H +60%
6817
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
