Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1097 points
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
Ryzen 9 5900HS +28%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3257
Ryzen 9 5900HS +295%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
Ryzen 9 5900HS +39%
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8464
Ryzen 9 5900HS +167%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1113
Ryzen 9 5900HS +32%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4118
Ryzen 9 5900HS +81%
7435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
