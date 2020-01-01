Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 14.03 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Core i3 10100 +4%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1225
Core i3 10100 +86%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2361
Core i3 10100 +11%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8495
Core i3 10100 +4%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +14%
1256
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +1%
4194
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
