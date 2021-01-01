Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1074 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8241
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1056
Core i3 1110G4 +25%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +55%
3447
2220
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
