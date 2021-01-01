Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i3 1110G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 1035G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1074 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-1035G7 i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

