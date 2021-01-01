Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1074 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2264
Core i3 1115G4 +20%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +30%
8241
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1056
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +28%
3447
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
