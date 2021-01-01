Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1253
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Core i3 1125G4 +12%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8482
Core i3 1125G4 +23%
10465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1077
Core i3 1125G4 +3%
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3504
Core i3 1125G4 +13%
3959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
