Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 1035G7 – 10 vs 15 Watt
- Around 2.67 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +22%
428
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +45%
1250
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +41%
2386
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +59%
8574
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +15%
1267
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +58%
4304
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1035G7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
