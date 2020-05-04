Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +23%
445
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +34%
2005
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +28%
2593
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +39%
9989
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +101%
1245
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +63%
4450
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
