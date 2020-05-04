Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1038NG7 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1148 vs 825 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 4, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i5-1038NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 1038NG7?
