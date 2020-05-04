Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Ryzen 5 4600H +2%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1971
Ryzen 5 4600H +68%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +3%
2556
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9712
Ryzen 5 4600H +51%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +13%
1205
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4361
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
