Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1226 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1110
Ryzen 5 5600H +21%
1347
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4944
Ryzen 5 5600H +99%
9849
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Ryzen 5 5600H +29%
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9539
Ryzen 5 5600H +87%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4354
Ryzen 5 5600H +40%
6085
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
