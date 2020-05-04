Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1148 vs 732 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +26%
431
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +35%
1997
1478
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +27%
2532
2000
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +36%
9744
7175
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +58%
1147
728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +54%
4346
2815
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
