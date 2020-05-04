Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +26%
435
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +12%
1971
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +20%
2556
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +17%
9712
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +45%
1205
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +28%
4361
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
