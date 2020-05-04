Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Ryzen 7 4700U +7%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2005
Ryzen 7 4700U +34%
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2593
Ryzen 7 4700U +1%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Ryzen 7 4700U +42%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +17%
1245
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +5%
4450
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
