Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

Intel Core i5 1038NG7
Intel Core i5 1038NG7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 4, 2020 March 16, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1038NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

