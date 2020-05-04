Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Ryzen 7 4800HS +12%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1966
Ryzen 7 4800HS +110%
4124
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2533
Ryzen 7 4800HS +3%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9776
Ryzen 7 4800HS +90%
18589
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +3%
1220
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4416
Ryzen 7 4800HS +70%
7515
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
