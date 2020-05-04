Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Ryzen 7 4800U +7%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1971
Ryzen 7 4800U +56%
3072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2556
Ryzen 7 4800U +1%
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9712
Ryzen 7 4800U +76%
17130
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +75%
1205
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4361
Ryzen 7 4800U +10%
4784
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H or Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i5 1030NG7 or Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i5 8257U or Core i5 1038NG7
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Core i7 10510U or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 4800U