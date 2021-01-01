Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1038NG7 or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 1038NG7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 1038NG7
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 4, 2020 January 12, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i5-1038NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i5 1038NG7
2. Intel Core i5 1035G7 or i5 1038NG7
3. Intel Core i7 1068NG7 or i5 1038NG7
4. Intel Core i5 8257U or i5 1038NG7
5. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 5700U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
7. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 7 5700U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1038NG7?
EnglishРусский