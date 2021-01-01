Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1038NG7 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i5 1038NG7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i5 1038NG7
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 9.97 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1226 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
4944
Ryzen 7 5800H +145%
12131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
9539
Ryzen 7 5800H +127%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 4, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake-U Zen 3
Model number i5-1038NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i5 1038NG7
2. Core i5 1035G7 vs Core i5 1038NG7
3. Core i7 1068NG7 vs Core i5 1038NG7
4. Core i5 8257U vs Core i5 1038NG7
5. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
6. Core i7 10875H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5800H
8. Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Apple M1 vs Ryzen 7 5800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 1038NG7?
EnglishРусский