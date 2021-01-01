Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 10 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1410 vs 1226 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1110
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9539
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 7 5800HS +17%
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4354
Ryzen 7 5800HS +64%
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
