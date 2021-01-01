Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1173 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1120
Ryzen 9 5900HS +33%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5066
Ryzen 9 5900HS +154%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2366
Ryzen 9 5900HS +37%
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9869
Ryzen 9 5900HS +129%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Ryzen 9 5900HS +24%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4430
Ryzen 9 5900HS +68%
7435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1344
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1