We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1173 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
5066
Ryzen 9 5900HS +154%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
9869
Ryzen 9 5900HS +129%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 4, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake-U Zen 3
Model number i5-1038NG7 -
Socket BGA-1344 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i5 1038NG7?
