We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 14 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1265 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.95 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
2003
Apple M1 +7%
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
2427
Apple M1 +55%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
9845
Apple M1 +55%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
1279
Apple M1 +38%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7
4613
Apple M1 +65%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 4, 2020 November 20, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake-U Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-1038NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 1038NG7?
