Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 14 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1265 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.95 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +8%
445
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2003
Apple M1 +7%
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2427
Apple M1 +55%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9845
Apple M1 +55%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Apple M1 +38%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4613
Apple M1 +65%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
