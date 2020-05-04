Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +26%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +240%
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +31%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +130%
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +19%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +125%
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
