Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1038NG7 or Intel Core i3 1000NG4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Intel Core i5 1038NG7
Intel Core i5 1038NG7
VS
Intel Core i3 1000NG4
Intel Core i3 1000NG4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 4, 2020 March 20, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-1038NG7 i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Intel Core i5 1038NG7?
EnglishРусский