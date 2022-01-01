Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1122
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5031
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +16%
2331
2003
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +180%
9649
3451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +5%
1146
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +170%
4412
1637
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1344
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
