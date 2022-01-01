Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1038NG7 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 4, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake-U Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-1038NG7 i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1344 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 15-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 1038NG7?
