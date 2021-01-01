Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1038NG7 or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i5 1038NG7
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i5 1038NG7
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 1038NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 4, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price 320 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-1038NG7 i3-1115G4
Socket BGA1344 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

