Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1971
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2343
Core i3 1115G4 +16%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +48%
9396
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
Core i3 1115G4 +8%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +56%
4190
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1