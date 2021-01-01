Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1110
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Core i3 1125G4 +9%
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +4%
9539
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +2%
1205
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +6%
4354
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
