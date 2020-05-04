Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +6%
445
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +54%
2005
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +15%
2593
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +54%
9989
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +19%
1245
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +45%
4450
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
