Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i5 1030G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 0.8 GHz i5 1030G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G7
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +15%
1245
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +56%
4450
2860
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i5-1030G7
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|0.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
