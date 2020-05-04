Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 10 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +26%
445
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +133%
2005
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +54%
2593
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +85%
9989
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +13%
1245
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +63%
4450
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
