Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1971
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +9%
2556
2338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +46%
9712
6665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +14%
1205
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +33%
4361
3269
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|320 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
