Intel Core i5 1038NG7 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 1038NG7 against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +4%
445
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +44%
2005
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +9%
2593
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +25%
9989
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +4%
1245
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1038NG7 +22%
4450
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 4, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|320 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1038NG7
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA1344
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
