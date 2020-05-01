Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +39%
428
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +150%
3207
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +29%
2605
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +88%
12565
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +22%
1068
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +103%
5922
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 3 3200G