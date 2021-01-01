Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +113%
3245
Ryzen 3 4300U
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +12%
2640
Ryzen 3 4300U
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +62%
12496
Ryzen 3 4300U
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +76%
5884
Ryzen 3 4300U
3347

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10400 -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i5 10400?
