Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +23%
428
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +25%
3207
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +27%
2605
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +3%
12565
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +13%
1068
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +14%
5922
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
