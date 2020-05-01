Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +17%
3228
Ryzen 5 2600
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +15%
2640
Ryzen 5 2600
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
12935
Ryzen 5 2600 +3%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +10%
1095
Ryzen 5 2600
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +10%
6095
Ryzen 5 2600
5550

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 September 11, 2018
Launch price 182 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i5-10400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 10400?
