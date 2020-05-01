Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +20%
428
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +120%
3207
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +31%
2605
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +77%
12565
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +73%
1068
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400 +123%
5922
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10600K
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 1035G7
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 4300U