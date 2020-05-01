Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Ryzen 5 3600 +11%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3228
Ryzen 5 3600 +11%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400 +1%
2640
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12935
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6095
Ryzen 5 3600 +21%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
13 (24.1%)
41 (75.9%)
Total votes: 54
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i7 10700
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i5 10300H