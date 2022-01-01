Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1110 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2608
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12373
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Ryzen 5 5500 +33%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5797
Ryzen 5 5500 +38%
7998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
