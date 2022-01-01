Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500 VS Intel Core i5 10400 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 10400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1110 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Cezanne Model number i5-10400 - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10400 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 -