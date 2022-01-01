Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5 10400
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Intel Core i5 10400
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 10400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1110 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400
1111
Ryzen 5 5500 +33%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400
5797
Ryzen 5 5500 +38%
7998
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-10400 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10400
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Intel Core i5 10400?
