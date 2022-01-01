Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1155 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1143
Ryzen 5 5600 +32%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7641
Ryzen 5 5600 +40%
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2600
Ryzen 5 5600 +25%
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12328
Ryzen 5 5600 +76%
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1164
Ryzen 5 5600 +33%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5815
Ryzen 5 5600 +33%
7743
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-10400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
